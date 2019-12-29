'Low act': Frecklington cops flak for shot at Premier's appearance Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

In a newspaper interview, the Opposition Leader took aim at the premier's look and appeared to suggest she was less grounded because she does not have children. 👓 View full article



