Trevor Lawrence Puts Clemson Back in the National Championship Game

NYTimes.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The Clemson quarterback took the Tigers 94 yards in four plays late in the fourth quarter to defeat Ohio State, 29-23, in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff.
News video: LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team

LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team 00:32

 LeBron James gave each player on the Ohio State football team a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones. According to Business Insider, James is a Beats spokesperson and an Ohio State fan. Due to a loophole where each player can accept $550 worth of gifts, the Beats are not an NCAA violation. Since...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Teams of the Decade [Video]Top 10 Teams of the Decade

Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:33Published

The College Football Playoff Field Is Set [Video]The College Football Playoff Field Is Set

The College Football Playoff Field Is Set. The final College Football Playoff rankings were released on Sunday afternoon. No. 1 LSU will play No. 4 Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Does experience in College Football Playoff give Trevor Lawrence, Clemson edge in Fiesta Bowl?

Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields bring plenty of firepower for the Clemson-Ohio State national semifinal match-up in Fiesta Bowl.
USATODAY.com

Clemson moves on to title game with 29-23 win over Ohio St

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Travis Etienne on a 34-yard touchdown with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter and No. 3 Clemson beat No. 2...
Seattle Times

