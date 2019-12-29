ゴルフニュースまとめ Clemson rallies to defeat Ohio State in classic Fiesta Bowl semifinal – USA TODAY https://t.co/64tZmYYDzq 7 minutes ago Update Gaming TIps Clemson rallies to defeat Ohio State in classic Fiesta Bowl semifinal https://t.co/F3sXe0RnVt https://t.co/br79ztMSvs 7 minutes ago Dr. sonam sharma Clemson rallies to defeat Ohio State in classic Fiesta Bowl semifinal https://t.co/uv53fl2Z01 https://t.co/fB1A74JcCo 9 minutes ago Buzz Montgomery Clemson rallies to defeat Ohio State in classic Fiesta Bowl semifinal https://t.co/XQ3fvYHQk9 https://t.co/1erE0iwKaq 11 minutes ago One News Watch In the news today: Fiesta Bowl annual American college football postseason game Clemson rallies to defeat Ohio Sta… https://t.co/ZNiWYKds64 17 minutes ago The Breaking News Headlines Clemson rallies to defeat Ohio State in classic Fiesta Bowl semifinal https://t.co/SK4Mg9StD8 https://t.co/iqrgqFoVKH 19 minutes ago A Cruise Thru News RT @freep: Clemson rallies to defeat Ohio State in classic Fiesta Bowl semifinal https://t.co/I7EHB0kZ0N 22 minutes ago JSOnline - NewsWatch Clemson drove 94 yards in four plays, capped by a Travis Etienne touchdown catch to beat Ohio State in the Fiesta B… https://t.co/LNxzPVFPbZ 48 minutes ago