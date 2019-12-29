Global  

Jockey Mike Smith wins record 217th Grade 1 race

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Omaha Beach won the $300,000 Malibu Stakes by 2 3/4 lengths on opening day at Santa Anita, giving Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith a record 217th Grade 1 victory. Smith surpassed the mark set by retired Hall of Famer Jerry Bailey to become thoroughbred racing’s all-time Grade 1 stakes-winning jockey. […]
