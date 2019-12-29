Global  

‘I’M GUTTED’: Andy Murray pulls out of Australian Open due to injury

WorldNews Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
‘I’M GUTTED’: Andy Murray pulls out of Australian Open due to injuryLONDON -- Andy Murray has withdrawn from next month's Australian Open because of a pelvic injury, the three-time Grand Slam champion's management team announced on Saturday. Read More ......
News video: Murray to miss Australian Open due to injury

Murray to miss Australian Open due to injury 00:50

 Andy Murray pulls out of next month's Australian Open due to pelvic injury

Andy Murray pulls out of Australian Open with pelvic injury

The former world No.1 has decided not to travel to Melbourne after the injury he sustained at the end of the season had not improved as he had hoped.
The Age

Murray pulls out of Australian Open with injury

Andy Murray has pulled out of next month's Australian Open because of a pelvic injury, the three-time Grand Slam champion's management team announced on...
Reuters

