Mitchell, Clarkson push Jazz past Clippers 120-107 Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Jordan Clarkson added 19 points in his second game with his new team, and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-107 on Saturday night. Clarkson, who was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, came off the bench to shoot 7 […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Mitchell, Clarkson push Jazz past Clippers 120-107 Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Jordan Clarkson added 19 in his second game with his new team as the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-107

FOX Sports 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this