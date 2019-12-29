Global  

'Good Newwz' Box Office Report Day 2: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit, Kiara's film nears Rs 40 crore mark already

DNA Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Good Newwz, like expected, showed more than 30% growth on Saturday at the Box Office
News video: Good Newwz | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Diljit Dosanjh | Kiara Advani

Good Newwz | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Diljit Dosanjh | Kiara Advani 04:55

 Good Newwz brings glad tidings – we get a talented cast led by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a story that resonates with parents and those desperate to begin their family, and a delightful mix of comedy and emotions that never gets preachy.

'Good Newwz' Box Office Early Estimates: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit, Kiara's film mints close to Rs 20 crore

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz opened to good 25% occupancy
DNA Also reported by •Bollywood LifeIndian ExpressMid-Day

Good Newwz stars reveal their New Year plans

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer ‘Good Newwz’ is all set to hit the theatres this week and the film has already started...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

