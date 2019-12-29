Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ichi Ban 'looking strong' to win Sydney to Hobart handicap honours

The Age Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Cruising Yacht Club of Australia Commodore Paul Billingham confirmed on Sunday it was "pretty clear" Ichi Ban would be taking home the Tattersall Cup.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shriny

Shriny’s blogs RT @smh: Ichi Ban officially claims Sydney to Hobart handicap honours | @sarah_keoghan https://t.co/BXa14yhgXz 2 hours ago

smh

The Sydney Morning Herald Ichi Ban officially claims Sydney to Hobart handicap honours | @sarah_keoghan https://t.co/BXa14yhgXz 2 hours ago

SailSearch

Sail Search Ichi Ban ‘looking strong’ to win Sydney to Hobart handicap honours https://t.co/y6PJwzj1X1 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.