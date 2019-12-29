Global  

Smoky, hot New Year's Eve with tough fire conditions expected

The Age Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
A southerly wind change will bring cool air late on New Year's Eve and into the first morning of 2020.
News video: New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular

 When it's happening and what you need to know.

Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks expected to go ahead, despite fire conditions

Sydney New Year's Eve celebrations are set to be bigger than ever despite reports it could be cancelled if catastrophic fire conditions are declared.
SBS

Fire risks grow as NSW ushers in 2020

Weather conditions across much of NSW will continue to deteriorate in the coming days, with bushfire danger reaching its peak on New Year's Eve.
SBS

