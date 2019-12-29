Smoky, hot New Year's Eve with tough fire conditions expected

A southerly wind change will bring cool air late on New Year's Eve and into the first morning of 2020.



Recent related news from verified sources Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks expected to go ahead, despite fire conditions Sydney New Year's Eve celebrations are set to be bigger than ever despite reports it could be cancelled if catastrophic fire conditions are declared.

Fire risks grow as NSW ushers in 2020 Weather conditions across much of NSW will continue to deteriorate in the coming days, with bushfire danger reaching its peak on New Year's Eve.

