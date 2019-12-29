Global  

Clemson, as usual, will play for national championship

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The defending champions beat Ohio State 29-23 in a thrilling Fiesta Bowl, advancing to the College Football Playoff championship game for the fourth time in five years.
News video: Top 10 Teams of the Decade

Top 10 Teams of the Decade 01:32

 Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats to a 38-2 record and a national title. 2012-2013 Miami Heat The Heat posted a 66-16 record en route to an...

LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team [Video]LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team

LeBron James gave each player on the Ohio State football team a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones. According to Business Insider, James is a Beats spokesperson and an Ohio State fan. Due to a..

The College Football Playoff Field Is Set [Video]The College Football Playoff Field Is Set

The College Football Playoff Field Is Set. The final College Football Playoff rankings were released on Sunday afternoon. No. 1 LSU will play No. 4 Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in..

No. 3 Clemson beats No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 to advance to face No. 1 LSU in college football national championship game

FOX Sports

