Girl, 13, killed in North Carolina mall parking lot shooting

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl was killed in a shooting at a North Carolina mall parking lot and two other juveniles were hurt, police said. Concord police responded to a call about a fight outside a Dave and Buster’s at Concord Mills mall Saturday night, police said in a statement. Officers discovered there […]
News video: PD: More police at mall after Thursday night brawl

PD: More police at mall after Thursday night brawl 01:45

 Shoppers and employees reported teens swarming everywhere Thursday night, getting into fights in the mall and loitering in the parking lot and at local restaurants. Police said the teens were drawn to a social media meet-up event. Officials are aware that there’s another social media flyer online...

