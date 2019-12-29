Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

'World's oldest rhino' Fausta dies in Tanzania aged 57

BBC News Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Fausta, a female eastern black rhino, lived in the Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

World's oldest female black rhino dies in Tanzania: official

World's oldest female black rhino dies in Tanzania: officialDAR ES SALAAM, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Tanzanian conservation authorities said on Saturday the world's oldest free-ranging female black rhino has died in the...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

_lilitorres_

Lil Togui RT @BBCWorld: 'World's oldest rhino' Fausta dies in Tanzania aged 57 https://t.co/saDIRgIBYF 10 seconds ago

AfricaNewsPress

AfricaNewsPress 'World's oldest rhino' Fausta dies in Tanzania aged 57: Fausta, a female eastern black rhino, lived in the Ngorongo… https://t.co/JhxjQEvUAN 18 seconds ago

simonjjohnston

Simon Johnston RT @teddyeugene: World's 'oldest rhino' Fausta dies in Tanzania aged 57. The eastern black rhino was first sighted in the Ngorongoro crater… 20 seconds ago

jazmasigan_2

Jaz sa Isabela, Veilor sa Vizcaya RT @BBCNews: 'World's oldest rhino' Fausta dies in Tanzania aged 57 https://t.co/DevfUqcYvk 2 minutes ago

quigitonga

Duchess Of Hearts 🇰🇪 RT @BBCAfrica: 'World's oldest rhino' Fausta dies in Tanzania aged 57 https://t.co/P129zXFswZ 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.