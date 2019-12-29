Since restoration work began in 2017, Big Ben has been largely silenced, sounding only for important events.



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Big Orange' Ready To Bring In 2020 New Year's Eve is right around the corner and a South Florida icon is ready to help ring in 2020. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:29Published 1 day ago Big Orange To Be Installed On The Intercontinental Hotel The iconic Big Orange will make its rise on New Year's Eve to bring in 2020. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:21Published 2 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this greeen Newly facelifted Big Ben will help London ring in the new year - https://t.co/bD7PRFJJJS 20 minutes ago Amy RT @SBSNews: Britain's Big Ben bell in parliament's landmark clock tower will ring at midnight on New Year's Eve, marking the start of a ye… 27 minutes ago SBS News Britain's Big Ben bell in parliament's landmark clock tower will ring at midnight on New Year's Eve, marking the st… https://t.co/bQG3b4ImwR 34 minutes ago