Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Newly facelifted Big Ben will help London ring in the new year

SBS Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Since restoration work began in 2017, Big Ben has been largely silenced, sounding only for important events.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Big Orange' Ready To Bring In 2020 [Video]'Big Orange' Ready To Bring In 2020

New Year's Eve is right around the corner and a South Florida icon is ready to help ring in 2020.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:29Published

Big Orange To Be Installed On The Intercontinental Hotel [Video]Big Orange To Be Installed On The Intercontinental Hotel

The iconic Big Orange will make its rise on New Year's Eve to bring in 2020.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:21Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

greeenorg

greeen Newly facelifted Big Ben will help London ring in the new year - https://t.co/bD7PRFJJJS 20 minutes ago

AmyIsNotATwit

Amy RT @SBSNews: Britain's Big Ben bell in parliament's landmark clock tower will ring at midnight on New Year's Eve, marking the start of a ye… 27 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News Britain's Big Ben bell in parliament's landmark clock tower will ring at midnight on New Year's Eve, marking the st… https://t.co/bQG3b4ImwR 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.