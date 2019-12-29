Global  

Suspected North Korean boat with bodies found in Japan

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
TOKYO (AP) — A boat suspected of being from North Korea with several bodies was found on a small island in northern Japan, the Japanese Coast Guard said Sunday. The wrecked boat that had the decomposing bodies was found on Sado Island in Niigata prefecture on Friday, and the bodies were found Saturday, a coast […]
News video: North Korean Ghost Ship Washes Up In Japan With Grisly Remains Of Passengers

North Korean Ghost Ship Washes Up In Japan With Grisly Remains Of Passengers 00:38

 Seven bodies were found on a 'ghost ship' that washed up on the shore of the island of Sado, Japan. The boat is believed to have come from North Korea as the sides were covered in Korean numbers and letters in red paint. CNN reports such North Korean ships have been washing up on Japanese shores. A...

Japan discovers bodies on 'ghost boat' with suspected North Korea origins

A boat without a crew but containing decomposing bodies, including two headless corpses washed up in Japan. Officials said it was the first of its kind this year...
Deutsche Welle

Seven bodies found on suspected North Korean boat on Japan island

Boat is latest of more than 150 suspected North Korean vessels to be found on Japan's coast or drifting in its waters.
Al Jazeera


