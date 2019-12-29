Suspected North Korean boat with bodies found in Japan
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () TOKYO (AP) — A boat suspected of being from North Korea with several bodies was found on a small island in northern Japan, the Japanese Coast Guard said Sunday. The wrecked boat that had the decomposing bodies was found on Sado Island in Niigata prefecture on Friday, and the bodies were found Saturday, a coast […]
