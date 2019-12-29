Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

At least 5 people have reportedly been stabbed at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York

WorldNews Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
At least 5 people have reportedly been stabbed at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New Yorkmonsey stabbing Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Multiple people were reportedly stabbed in a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, on Saturday evening. The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region tweeted that five patients — all Hasidic — had been taken to local hospitals. Local authorities said the NYPD had arrested a suspect in the stabbing. Visit Insider's homepage for more stories. Multiple people were stabbed in a rabbi's home in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Several Stabbed During Chanukah Event In Monsey

Several Stabbed During Chanukah Event In Monsey 00:58

 CBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the machete attack on a Rabbi's home in Monsey, New York.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Five stabbed at rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration [Video]Five stabbed at rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration

A knifeman attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home north of New York City late on Saturday, stabbing and injuring five people before fleeing in a vehicle, police said. The attack appeared..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Several People Stabbed By Machete-Wielding Suspect During Chanukah Event [Video]Several People Stabbed By Machete-Wielding Suspect During Chanukah Event

Multiple people have reportedly been stabbed in an attack on a Rabbi’s home in New York‘s Rockland County.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

5 stabbed at Hanukkah event north of NYC

A man attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home north of New York City late Saturday, stabbing and wounding five people before fleeing in a vehicle,...
CBC.ca Also reported by •IndiaTimesBBC NewsFrance 24New Zealand Herald

Multiple people stabbed at synagogue in Rockland County

The attack occurred during a Hanukkah celebration at Rabbi Rottenberg's Shul in Monsey, New York.
CBS News


Tweets about this

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: New York State in the northeastern United States At least 5 people have reportedly been stabbed… https://t.co/600s7O3LNS 28 minutes ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network At least 5 people have reportedly been stabbed at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York #NYPD #SynagogueStabbing… https://t.co/h6pZof3a4d 1 hour ago

TheOpinionPoll

The Opinion Poll The Opinion Poll At least 5 people have reportedly been stabbed at a rabbis home in Monsey New York… https://t.co/NV9sk3AtQq 1 hour ago

1stnewsng

1stnewsng At least 5 people have reportedly been stabbed at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York https://t.co/EAwtPVsejm https://t.co/s5KxJ0A7jW 2 hours ago

utwdesign

UTWD At least 5 people have reportedly been stabbed at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York https://t.co/awTzKz5Bem https://t.co/2DCaIJESt4 2 hours ago

NewsBreakouts

News Breakouts At least 5 people have reportedly been stabbed at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York... https://t.co/BaXuIRpKZy 2 hours ago

NewsBreakouts

News Breakouts At least 5 people have reportedly been stabbed at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, https://t.co/MrheCBFIxl 2 hours ago

PokerCenter

Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: At least 5 people have reportedly been stabbed at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York https://t.co/330t2Rp9zp https://t.co/GA5… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.