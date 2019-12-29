Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Indian govt issues ‘RED WARNING’ for Delhi as capital & adjacent states shiver in ‘extreme cold’

WorldNews Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Indian govt issues ‘RED WARNING’ for Delhi as capital & adjacent states shiver in ‘extreme cold’The government’s meteorological office issued the highest-level warning for the capital as Indians continue to struggle through what has been described as the second coldest December in a century. The recent “red warning” by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) came as temperatures in Delhi plummeted to 2.8 Celsius (37.04 Fahrenheit) and is likely to drop further. ‘Red’ usually...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Red warning issued over Delhi's cold wave conditions | OneInida News

Red warning issued over Delhi's cold wave conditions | OneInida News 01:17

 A red warning has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Sept for Sunday for cold wave conditions in the National Capital as temperatures plunged to 2.8 degree Celsius. On Saturday, the minimum was recorded at 2.4 degrees. Freezing conditions continued on Sunday and are likely to continue over...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Extreme cold hits Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir [Video]Extreme cold hits Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Residents of Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir experienced their coldest night of the season on Tuesday, with mercury dropping to - 4.3 degree Celsius.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:11Published

Actress and activist Emma Thompson issues extreme weather warning [Video]Actress and activist Emma Thompson issues extreme weather warning

Actress and climate change activist Emma Thompson gives a severe weather warning forecast outside the BBC Broadcasting House in London. The star, 60, was speaking as part of Extinction Rebellion's..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

IMD issues red warning for Delhi as cold wave conditions continue to persist

Due to dense fog, flight operations and train services have also been affected in Delhi.
Zee News

IMD issues 'red' warning for Delhi as cold wave conditions continue to persist

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a 'red' warning for the national capital after cold wave conditions continued unabated in the...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Indian govt issues ‘RED WARNING’ for Delhi as capital & adjacent states shiver in ‘extreme cold’ #India… https://t.co/DSEklkmNaL 1 hour ago

The24HoursNews1

The 24 Hours News Indian govt issues ‘RED WARNING’ for Delhi as capital & adjacent states shiver in ‘extreme cold’… https://t.co/uMfPHfFkon 1 hour ago

eTurboNews

eTurboNews (eTN) RT @CNN_newstrend: Indian govt issues ‘RED WARNING’ for Delhi as capital & adjacent states shiver in ‘extreme cold’ https://t.co/dUO6ZWLgCC… 2 hours ago

CNN_newstrend

Editor on eTN Indian govt issues ‘RED WARNING’ for Delhi as capital & adjacent states shiver in ‘extreme cold’… https://t.co/TLx3vtNJF0 2 hours ago

DeepsTech

Tech Deeps Indian govt issues ‘RED WARNING’ for Delhi as capital & adjacent states shiver in ‘extreme cold’ https://t.co/MRDKowl1mi 2 hours ago

MomentaryReview

World News Now Indian govt issues ‘RED WARNING’ for Delhi as capital &#038; adjacent states shiver in… https://t.co/tUdO15LlAO 2 hours ago

RealReport3

RealReport Indian govt issues ‘RED WARNING’ for Delhi as capital & adjacent states shiver in ‘extreme cold’… https://t.co/zYtOmKkNT7 2 hours ago

JCSura

Juank Indian govt issues ‘RED WARNING’ for Delhi as capital & adjacent states shiver in ‘extreme cold’… https://t.co/fECFKUjqce 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.