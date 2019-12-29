Wales' Price lays into 'pathetic' Whitlock after reaching PDC quarter-finals

Gerwyn Price moves into the PDC World Championship quarter-finals with a scrappy victory over Simon Whitlock.

Gerwyn Price v Simon Whitlock start time, how to watch on TV and the World Darts Championship prize money Gerwyn Price faces Simon Whitlock in the PDC World Darts Championship last-16 at Alexandra Palace. Here's the expected start time, latest odds, how to watch on...

Wales Online 1 day ago



