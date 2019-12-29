Global  

Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead despite wildfires

WorldNews Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead despite wildfiresSydney's multi-million-dollar New Year's Eve firework display will go ahead despite the wildfire crisis threatening the city. Australia has also confirmed that volunteer firefighters will receive some financial support. Sydney's famous New Year's Eve firework display will not be canceled despite the ongoing wildfire crisis, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday. Morrison also said some of the volunteer firefighters in the state of New South Wales who have been battling the blazes will receive financial support. "The world looks at Sydney every single year and they look at our vibrancy, they look at our passion, they look at our success," he said. "In the midst of...
