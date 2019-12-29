Global  

Japan discovers bodies on 'ghost boat' with suspected North Korea origins

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
A boat without a crew but containing decomposing bodies, including two headless corpses washed up in Japan. Officials said it was the first of its kind this year on the island of Sado, which faces North Korea.
News video: North Korean Ghost Ship Washes Up In Japan With Grisly Remains Of Passengers

North Korean Ghost Ship Washes Up In Japan With Grisly Remains Of Passengers 00:39

 Seven bodies were found on a 'ghost ship' that washed up on the shore of the island of Sado, Japan. The boat is believed to have come from North Korea as the sides were covered in Korean numbers and letters in red paint. CNN reports such North Korean ships have been washing up on Japanese...

Suspected North Korean boat with bodies found in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A boat suspected of being from North Korea with several bodies was found on a small island in northern Japan, the Japanese Coast Guard said...
Seattle Times

Japan police make grim discovery on 'ghost boat', believed from North Korea

Japanese police are investigating after the boat was found adrift with human remains on board and no survivors.
The Age

