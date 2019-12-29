Amanda Fernandez "China, College Football, 2020: Your Weekend Briefing" by Remy Tumin and Lance Booth via NYT https://t.co/CiyC37SRAP 2 minutes ago Dr. sonam sharma China, College Football, 2020: Your Weekend Briefing by BY REMY TUMIN AND LANCE BOOTH https://t.co/vzpFOYbZyR https://t.co/11wVMhl3gV 3 minutes ago Elly Shobeiri🇨🇦 China, College Football, 2020: Your Weekend Briefing - The New York Times: China, College Football, 2020: Your Week… https://t.co/zqZTgZkbIk 3 minutes ago 海の向こうはいかに。 China, College Football, 2020: Your Weekend Briefing https://t.co/Kgohx29xFl https://t.co/0HRE3bFVLr 8 minutes ago Beryl Arman "China, College Football, 2020: Your Weekend Briefing" by Remy Tumin and Lance Booth via NYT https://t.co/PnJxu5PkjR 12 minutes ago Charis Sanchez "China, College Football, 2020: Your Weekend Briefing" by Remy Tumin and Lance Booth via NYT https://t.co/eQFdF4NG4u 17 minutes ago LucidPointe O365 Microsoft in the News: "China, College Football, 2020: Your Weekend Briefing" by Remy Tumin and Lance Booth via NYT https://t.co/bMo2W8AK3K 26 minutes ago Agatha Dejaeger "China, College Football, 2020: Your Weekend Briefing" by Remy Tumin and Lance Booth via NYT https://t.co/gcAYmtg0th 29 minutes ago