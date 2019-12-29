Global  

Newly face-lifted Big Ben will ring in London New Year

Reuters India Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Britain's Big Ben bell in parliament's landmark clock tower will ring at midnight on New Year's Eve, marking the start of a year for the first time since its new face was revealed from under scaffolding halfway through restoration work.
