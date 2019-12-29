Shiffrin leads WCup slalom ahead of Vlhova after 1st run

Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

LIENZ, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin was in the lead ahead of her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova after the opening run of a women’s World Cup slalom on Sunday. A day after winning a giant slalom on the same course, the American three-time overall champion was 0.26 seconds faster than Vlhova in the first run. […] 👓 View full article

