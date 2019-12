Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A ballistic missile attack ripped through a military parade for a Yemeni southern separatist group that’s backed by the United Arab Emirates, killing at least six troops and three children, a spokesman said Sunday. The explosion took place while the separatists, known as the Resistance Forces, were wrapping up a parade […] 👓 View full article