Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Ukraine starts all-for-all prisoner swap with pro-Russian separatists

Reuters Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine started a full prisoner swap on Sunday, driving all remaining detainees in the five-year conflict to a handover point and starting to unload them.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ukraine's army and Russian-backed separatists pull back from village in eastern region [Video]Ukraine's army and Russian-backed separatists pull back from village in eastern region

Ukraine's army and Russian-backed separatists pull back from village in eastern region

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:17Published

Ukraine troops, separatists withdraw amid hopes for peace [Video]Ukraine troops, separatists withdraw amid hopes for peace

Security forces and pro-Russian fighters started withdrawing from another front line in eastern Ukraine, raising hopes for new round of talks.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ukraine, pro-Russian separatists begin prisoner swap

Kyiv [Ukraine], Dec 29 (ANI): Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists on Sunday began an all-for-all prisoner swap in a move aimed at...
Sify

Ukraine rivals to swap prisoners Sunday: separatists

Ukraine rivals to swap prisoners Sunday: separatistsMOSCOW: Ukrainian authorities and pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country have agreed to swap dozens of prisoners on Sunday, the self-declared rebel...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.