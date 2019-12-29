Ukraine starts all-for-all prisoner swap with pro-Russian separatists



Recent related videos from verified sources Ukraine's army and Russian-backed separatists pull back from village in eastern region Ukraine's army and Russian-backed separatists pull back from village in eastern region Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:17Published on November 9, 2019 Ukraine troops, separatists withdraw amid hopes for peace Security forces and pro-Russian fighters started withdrawing from another front line in eastern Ukraine, raising hopes for new round of talks. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:01Published on November 9, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Ukraine, pro-Russian separatists begin prisoner swap Kyiv [Ukraine], Dec 29 (ANI): Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists on Sunday began an all-for-all prisoner swap in a move aimed at...

Sify 38 minutes ago



Ukraine rivals to swap prisoners Sunday: separatists MOSCOW: Ukrainian authorities and pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country have agreed to swap dozens of prisoners on Sunday, the self-declared rebel...

WorldNews 1 day ago



