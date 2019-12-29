Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Italy: Avalanche in South Tyrol kills German woman and children

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Two 7-year-old children were among those killed when an avalanche hit skiers on a glacier in Italy. Authorities say the victims are German nationals. Another German man and an 11-year-old boy were rescued from the snow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Avalanche in Italian Alps kills woman and two girls

Avalanche in Italian Alps kills woman and two girls 01:05

 Avalanche in Italian Alps kills woman and two girls

Recent related videos from verified sources

Children witness murder-suicide [Video]Children witness murder-suicide

Las Vegas police are investigating what appears to be an apparent murder-suicide in the 2100 block of La Sombra Street near North Jones Boulevard and West Lake Mead Boulevard. The call originally came..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Italy: Avalanche in South Tyrol kills woman and children

Two 7-year-old children were among those killed when an avalanche hit skiers on a glacier in Italy. Authorities say they believe the victims are German...
Deutsche Welle

Avalanche on Italian glacier kills woman, two children

Avalanche on Italian glacier kills woman, two childrenROME — An avalanche killed a woman and two children who were skiing on a glacier in the Italian Alps on Saturday. One of the children,...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1nmemoriam

InMemoriam RT @_hozint: 3 killed and 2 injured in avalanche on the Val Senales glacier, South Tyrol #italy #naturaldisaster https://t.co/5RBCQDhB3X ht… 3 hours ago

_hozint

Horizon Intelligence 3 killed and 2 injured in avalanche on the Val Senales glacier, South Tyrol #italy #naturaldisaster… https://t.co/mWzXbQU46h 3 hours ago

Corpo_Insider

CorpoInsider♛ Italy: Avalanche in South Tyrol kills woman and children https://t.co/gkrpRBQrWC https://t.co/W9lEg7J9Bv 9 hours ago

kaleidoscopeT0

KaleidoscopeTech RT @Germany525: Italy: Avalanche in South Tyrol kills woman and children https://t.co/hK1YKkRpW2 https://t.co/DqDqr5n43e https://t.co/QrncF… 19 hours ago

Germany525

Germany Talks Italy: Avalanche in South Tyrol kills woman and children https://t.co/hK1YKkRpW2 https://t.co/DqDqr5n43e https://t.co/QrncF2LoJq 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.