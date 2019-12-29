Global  

Australia fires: Thousands told to evacuate in Victoria

WorldNews Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Australia fires: Thousands told to evacuate in VictoriaIn East Gippsland, three fires burning near the towns of Bruthen, Buchan and Bonang were forecast to grow significantly. Officials said they could burn towards the coast, potentially crossing and cutting off the region's main road. Mr Crisp, Victoria's state emergency management commissioner, said anyone in the area to the east of Bairnsdale - about 280km (175 miles) east of Melbourne - should move. "What we are saying now, based on the conditions that will be confronting...
Burning Continents, Secret Travels And Scott Morrison – OpEd

The bush fire situation in Australia is now deemed catastrophic.  And it started early, with a relentless ferocity that has seen thousands of volunteers...
Eurasia Review

