Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Deadpool producer QUITS as Ryan Reynolds confirms Marvel Studios working on Deadpool 3

WorldNews Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Deadpool producer QUITS as Ryan Reynolds confirms Marvel Studios working on Deadpool 3Attach Main Entertaiment Image: deadpool-3.jpg Ryan Reynolds left fans crying with joy after he confirmed that Marvel Studios was working on Deadpool 3. The actor confirmed the news weeks after he shared a picture from his visit to the Mouse House's superhero...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 3 Update

Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 3 Update 00:32

 One of the most notable affected, for fans, was the Deadpool series, which has proven itself markedly successful offering a superheroic vibe not really seen in the MCU or its imitators. Since the merger, it’s been unclear precisely what shape a new Deadpool would take, if it would take one at all....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deadpool 3 is in the works [Video]Deadpool 3 is in the works

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that 'Deadpool 3' is already in development.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:56Published

Ryan Reynolds' Trainer Reveals What It Took To Get In Shape For Deadpool 3 [Video]Ryan Reynolds' Trainer Reveals What It Took To Get In Shape For Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds' Trainer Reveals What It Took To Get In Shape For Deadpool 3

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Deadpool 3' is in the works, says Ryan Reynolds

Los Angeles, Dec 28 (IANS) Actor Ryan Reynolds says "Deadpool 3" will now be in production at Marvel Studios, after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox this year.
Sify

Ryan Reynolds confirms ‘Deadpool 3’ in the works at Marvel Studios: ‘It’s kind of crazy’

Ryan Reynolds confirmed that a new “Deadpool” flick is in the works at its new home, Marvel Studios.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Deadpool producer QUITS as Ryan Reynolds confirms Marvel Studios working on Deadpool 3 #Deadpool #RyanReynolds… https://t.co/9qbFr4NfYl 1 hour ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla Deadpool producer QUITS as Ryan Reynolds confirms Marvel Studios working on Deadpool 3 #Deadpool #Deadpool3… https://t.co/dJVoJePsma 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.