Deadpool producer QUITS as Ryan Reynolds confirms Marvel Studios working on Deadpool 3
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () Attach Main Entertaiment Image: deadpool-3.jpg Ryan Reynolds left fans crying with joy after he confirmed that Marvel Studios was working on Deadpool 3. The actor confirmed the news weeks after he shared a picture from his visit to the Mouse House's superhero...
One of the most notable affected, for fans, was the Deadpool series, which has proven itself markedly successful offering a superheroic vibe not really seen in the MCU or its imitators. Since the merger, it’s been unclear precisely what shape a new Deadpool would take, if it would take one at all....