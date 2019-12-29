More than 2 million dropped their health insurance in the past five years, poll suggests
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () The number of Australians who have dropped their private health insurance in the past five years is likely to tip 2.2 million, a figure that will heap further pressure upon federal Health Minister Greg Hunt to tackle premium affordability as the funds prepare to raise them again.
5. Justin Verlander signed a contract of five years for $180 million in 2013, making $220.3 million. 4. Clayton Kershaw signed for seven year at $215 million in 2014, making $220.9 million. 3. Miguel Cabrera got eight years at $248 million in 2014, making $222.9 million. 2. Chris Paul received $159...