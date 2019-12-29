Global  

More than 2 million dropped their health insurance in the past five years, poll suggests

The Age Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The number of Australians who have dropped their private health insurance in the past five years is likely to tip 2.2 million, a figure that will heap further pressure upon federal Health Minister Greg Hunt to tackle premium affordability as the funds prepare to raise them again.
