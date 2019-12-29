Global  

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Ram Nath Kovind

DNA Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The 77-year-old actor previously skipped this year's National Film Awards ceremony due to health issues and couldn't receive the award
Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from India's president Ram Nath Kovind

Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke award for his outstanding contribution to the world of cinema on Sunday by India's President Ram Nath...
Bollywood Life

Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award on Dec. 29: Javadekar

President Ram Nath Kovind will host a high-tea for all the winners at the Rashtrapati Bhavan where Mr. Bachchan will be presented with Indian cinema’s biggest...
Hindu

