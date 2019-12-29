Global  

5 stabbed at Hanukkah celebration in suburban NYC

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Authorities say that five people were stabbed north of New York City during a Hanukkah celebration late Saturday night and a possible suspect has been located.
Recent related news from verified sources

5 stabbed in 'act of domestic terrorism' at Hanukkah celebration in suburban NYC

Authorities say that five people were stabbed north of New York City during a Hanukkah celebration late Saturday night and a possible suspect has been...
Delawareonline

5 stabbed at Hanukkah celebration north of NYC

A man attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home north of New York City late Saturday, stabbing and wounding five people before fleeing in a vehicle,...
CTV News


