Sunday Best: The best outfits of 2019

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Best outfit of 2019? Maybe it’s what you’re wearing right now! Or maybe it’s one of these two ensembles, my own favorites of the year. Michelle Yeoh’s Elie Saab gown, worn to the British Academy of Film and Television awards early in the year, is sparkly elegance personified; classic and perfect and just a bit […]
