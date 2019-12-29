Global  

Avalanche kills skier in Italy, 4th fatality in 24 hours

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
ROME (AP) — An avalanche has killed a skier in the Dolomite Mountains, the fourth avalanche fatality in the Italian Alps in 24 hours. Italian state TV said the skier was among four people struck by the avalanche near a mountain refuge Sunday morning. A day earlier, a wall of snow crashed into a group […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Austrian skier buried under avalanche for 5 hours survives

Authorities have called his survival a "Christmas miracle." Thanks to a fortuitous air pocket, a skier survived for five hours after being buried by an...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Avalanche kills woman and two girls skiing in Italian Alps

Val Senales victims include mother and seven-year-old daughter from Germany
Independent

