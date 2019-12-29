Global  

Ukraine completes all-for-all prisoner swap with pro-Russian separatists

Reuters Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine completed a full prisoner swap on Sunday after bussing remaining detainees in the five-year conflict to an exchange point in the breakaway Donbass region.
News video: Ukraine swaps prisoners with pro-Russian separatists

Ukraine swaps prisoners with pro-Russian separatists 00:56

 Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists carried out an all-for-all prisoner swap on Sunday, as hopes rise for a peaceful resolution to years of conflict. David Doyle reports.

Ukraine begins all-for-all prisoner swap with separatists

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have started an all-for-all prisoner swap, after which all remaining prisoners of the...
Ukraine, pro-Russia separatists carry out landmark prisoner exchange

The Ukrainian government has exchanged dozens of prisoners with Russian-backed separatists in a pre-planned exchange. The swap may indicate the start of a better...
