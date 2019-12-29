Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Transfers: Borussia Dortmund sign Erling Haaland

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
One of Europe's hottest prospects joins Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal. Follow all the updates from the Bundesliga's January transfer window.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Haaland writes New Year resolutions as he joins Dortmund

Haaland writes New Year resolutions as he joins Dortmund 00:17

 Erling Haaland writes a 2020 wish list - and signs for Borussia Dortmund!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Teenage star Haaland signs for Dortmund [Video]Teenage star Haaland signs for Dortmund

SHOWS: UNKNOWN LOCATION (RECENT) (BVB - MUST COURTESY BVB) (MUTE) 1. VARIOUS OF BVB PROMOTIONAL VIDEO ANNOUNCING THAT ERLING HAALAND IS JOINING BORUSSIA DORTMUND 2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ERLING

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Borussia Dortmund sign Norwegian striker Haaland

Dortmund [Germany], Dec 29 (ANI): German club Borussia Dortmund on Sunday signed Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg on a contract till the summer of...
Sify

Erling Braut Haaland: Borussia Dortmund sign striker from Red Bull Salzburg

Borussia Dortmund have signed Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg.
BBC News


Tweets about this

jdavidg1483

David Giménez RT @dw_sports: In case you've missed it: Borussia Dortmund made a big, big signing in the shape of Erling Haaland. https://t.co/2HmTAav9qh 36 minutes ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar Borussia #Dortmund has seen off competition from a host of major European clubs to sign RB Salzburg's teenage sensa… https://t.co/x9vtLyiBne 3 hours ago

SirGraftalot_RL

Richard Lewis / RLewis+ (Sir Graft-A-Lot) Does this mean that Jadon Sancho is heading for Man.Utd (or the Premier League), sooner rather than later?!?… https://t.co/tIH1qSog0N 3 hours ago

HeadlinesCenter

Headlines Center Transfers: Borussia Dortmund sign Erling Haaland: One of Europe's hottest prospects joins Borussia Dortmund on a fi… https://t.co/P5zvx7VVeG 7 hours ago

dw_sports

DW Sports In case you've missed it: Borussia Dortmund made a big, big signing in the shape of Erling Haaland. https://t.co/2HmTAav9qh 9 hours ago

Man_U_Transfers

Manu Why Manchester United didn't sign Borussia Dortmund's new striker Erling Haaland https://t.co/Cj5cQX5Wsc https://t.co/NySB0XRmuK 11 hours ago

LDNpolling

London's Polling OUTSIDE OF LONDON ✈️ MANCHESTER UNITED FC 🔴 Official: Erling Haaland is a Borussia Dortmund player till 2024. W… https://t.co/P0pXblh8a9 11 hours ago

Certified_RNA

Nii-Meliodas RT @dw_sports: Borussia Dortmund sign Erling Haaland. Big, big signing for Lucien Favre's side. Our transfer blog has the story. https://t… 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.