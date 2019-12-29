Global  

Fausta, the world's oldest rhino, dies in Tanzania, aged 57

Sydney Morning Herald Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Fausta, a female black rhino, died of natural causes while in a refuge in the Ngorongoro Crater.
News video: 57-Year-Old 'World's Oldest Rhino' Fausta Dies

Fausta, 'world's oldest rhino,' dead at 57, conservation says

An eastern black rhino — believed to be the oldest in the world — died Friday in Tanzania, authorities said.
FOXNews.com

Fausta, 'world's oldest rhino', dies aged 57 in Tanzania

Black female rhino died of 'natural causes' in a sanctuary after living most of her life in the wild.
Al Jazeera

