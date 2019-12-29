Global  

Germany's Eurowings cancels more than 170 flights due to strike

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Lufthansa's budget carrier has cancelled flights scheduled for the next three days as flight attendants at sister company Germanwings prepare for strike. The cancellations will impact several airports across Germany.
