Rangers 2 points off Celtic after winning Glasgow derby 2-1

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The Scottish title race opened up further Sunday when Nikola Katic’s header gave Rangers a 2-1 victory over leader Celtic in the derby between the Glasgow rivals. Rangers went two points behind Celtic with a game in hand in the pursuit of a first Premiership title since 2011 before the team’s […]
 Celtic manager Neil Lennon says his side are for Sunday's 'huge' Old Firm derby against Rangers, despite closing out a 'heavy month' of action.

