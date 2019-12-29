Global  

Dortmund sign striker Haaland from Salzburg

Sunday, 29 December 2019
Dortmund sign striker Haaland from SalzburgDORTMUND – Borussia Dortmund have signed promising young striker Erling Haaland from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg on a four-and-a-half year deal, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday. The transfer fee was undisclosed...
News video: Haaland writes New Year resolutions as he joins Dortmund

Haaland writes New Year resolutions as he joins Dortmund 00:17

 Erling Haaland writes a 2020 wish list - and signs for Borussia Dortmund!

Haaland not distracted by transfer talk ahead of Liverpool clash [Video]Haaland not distracted by transfer talk ahead of Liverpool clash

FC Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland said he is not distracted by any transfer talk ahead of his side's big clash with Liverpool in the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:20


Erling Braut Haaland: Borussia Dortmund sign striker from Red Bull Salzburg

Borussia Dortmund have signed Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg.
BBC News

Borussia Dortmund sign Norwegian striker Haaland

Dortmund [Germany], Dec 29 (ANI): German club Borussia Dortmund on Sunday signed Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg on a contract till the summer of...
Sify

Arunfoot

Arunava Chaudhuri #BorussiaDortmund sign #RedBullSalzburg striker #ErlingHaaland! https://t.co/izlnWeLkEW 12 minutes ago

HeraldNGNews

Herald Nigeria #BorussiaDortmund sign striker Erling Braut #Haaland from Red Bull #Salzburg https://t.co/VKwciEpm1S 36 minutes ago

Man_U_Transfers

Manu Why Manchester United didn't sign Borussia Dortmund's new striker Erling Haaland https://t.co/Cj5cQX5Wsc https://t.co/NySB0XRmuK 39 minutes ago

nachiketshetye

Nachiket Shetye RT @FirstpostSports: .@BlackYellow have signed 19-year-old forward Erling Braut Haaland from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, beating out a… 59 minutes ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports .@BlackYellow have signed 19-year-old forward Erling Braut Haaland from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, beating ou… https://t.co/Dw5kmXFgCd 1 hour ago

LDNpolling

London's Polling OUTSIDE OF LONDON ✈️ MANCHESTER UNITED FC 🔴 Official: Erling Haaland is a Borussia Dortmund player till 2024. W… https://t.co/P0pXblh8a9 1 hour ago

TheBiafraStar

The Biafra Star New post (Erling Braut Haaland: Borussia Dortmund sign striker from Red Bull Salzburg) has been published on The Bi… https://t.co/QE4yqcAxjo 1 hour ago

thefield_in

The Field Striker Erling Braut Haaland was also linked to Manchester United and Juventus. Read: https://t.co/z9ET8CZ594 2 hours ago

