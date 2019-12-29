Chelsea comes back to win 2-1 at Arsenal in Premier League
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () LONDON (AP) — Chelsea scored twice in four minutes to come from behind and beat Arsenal 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, ruining Mikel Arteta’s first home match in charge of the north London club. Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno missed an attempt to punch Mason Mount’s free kick clear, allowing Jorginho to net in […]
An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League clash against Chelsea. Mikel Arteta was encouraged by his side's character in the Gunners' draw at Bournemouth, and still harbours hopes of catching Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish.