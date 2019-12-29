Global  

Chelsea comes back to win 2-1 at Arsenal in Premier League

Sunday, 29 December 2019
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea scored twice in four minutes to come from behind and beat Arsenal 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, ruining Mikel Arteta’s first home match in charge of the north London club. Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno missed an attempt to punch Mason Mount’s free kick clear, allowing Jorginho to net in […]
News video: Arsenal v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

Arsenal v Chelsea: Premier League match preview 01:25

 An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League clash against Chelsea. Mikel Arteta was encouraged by his side's character in the Gunners' draw at Bournemouth, and still harbours hopes of catching Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish.

Ralph Hasenhüttl on Saints' 'best performance this season' [Video]Ralph Hasenhüttl on Saints' "best performance this season"

Southampton's Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl speaks at a post match press conference after their 2-0 win away at Chelsea. Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints battled their way to a fourth league victory in six..

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Southampton [Video]Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Southampton

Frank Lampard's Chelsea prepare to take on Southampton in their Boxing Day clash in the Premier League.

The Chelsea record that is a good omen for Frank Lampard ahead of Arsenal trip

Chelsea travel to face London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon, before a trip to the south coast to face Brighton as they look to continue...
Football.london

The Chelsea record that should serve as a stark warning to Mikel Arteta and Arsenal

The Chelsea record that should serve as a stark warning to Mikel Arteta and ArsenalChelsea travel to face London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend, before a trip to the south coast to face Brighton as they look to continue their...
Football.london


