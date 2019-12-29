Global  

Alexis Lafreniè​​​​​​​re's world junior status remains unclear after knee injury

CBC.ca Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Alexis Lafreniè​​​​​​​re's knee injury will keep him out of Canada's next game at the world junior hockey championship, but the star winger hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.
Recent related news from verified sources

Canada's Lafreniere to return from injury for quarter-finals at world juniors

Alexis Lafreniere will be in the lineup when Canada meets Slovakia in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle Times

Canada beats US 6-4 in world junior hockey opener

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton scored twice to help Canada beat the United States 6-4 on Thursday night in their Group B...
Seattle Times


