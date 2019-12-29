Global  

Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry have trademarked 'Sussex Royal'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have officially published a trademark for their foundation, paving the way for potential Sussex Royal merchandise.
News video: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's dinner reservation denied

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's dinner reservation denied 01:07

 Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's reservation at a Canadian restaurant was denied because of their security detail, according to the eatery's owner.

Key moments from the royal family’s 2010s [Video]Key moments from the royal family’s 2010s

The royal family’s decade has been one of celebration - from weddings, milestones and a jubilee to an abundance of babies. Elizabeth II became the longest reigning monarch in history, the Duke of..

A British Tabloid Accused Meghan Markle's Friend Of Photoshopping Her Christmas Card [Video]A British Tabloid Accused Meghan Markle's Friend Of Photoshopping Her Christmas Card

Meghan Markle's friend Janina Gavankar has accused British tabloid the Daily Mail of Photoshopping a Christmas card. For the card, Gavankar took a sweet snapshot of Markle, her husband Prince Harry and..

Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry and baby Archie will spend the holidays in Canada: reports

According to reports, Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry and baby Archie will spend the holidays in Meghan's old stomping grounds.
USATODAY.com

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle File Trademark for Personal Royal Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed a trademark for their personal royal foundation. It was just revealed that the royal couple first filed to register a...
Just Jared

