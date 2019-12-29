Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The King reigns: LeBron James is AP’s male athlete of decade

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
He left Cleveland for Miami, finally became a champion, went back to his beloved northeast Ohio, delivered on another title promise, then left for the Los Angeles Lakers and the next challenge. He played in eight straight finals. No NBA player won more games or more MVP awards over the last 10 years than he […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Another title: Kawhi is top AP male athlete for '19

Kawhi Leonard, who won a title with the Raptors before joining the Clippers, becomes just the fifth NBA player to win the AP male athlete of the year award,...
ESPN


Tweets about this

7News

7News Boston WHDH The King Reigns: Lebron James is AP's male athlete of the decade https://t.co/iaYP4VGV5a 8 seconds ago

isengupta

Indranil Sengupta What I admire most about LeBron James is his leadership. https://t.co/MQWlsYUyko 42 seconds ago

LarJ2020

Larry Jaeger RT @business: LeBron James named male athlete of the decade by Associated Press https://t.co/yw76BbOKMu 2 minutes ago

bior_balong

Bior Makuei RT @luxury: LeBron James named athlete of the decade by Associated Press https://t.co/3Oaf9MOnn6 4 minutes ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: The King Reigns: LeBron James Is AP's Male Athlete of Decade https://t.co/OTWvTYQ2jX https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm 7 minutes ago

SportsDailyKFH

Sports Daily KFH The King reigns: LeBron James is AP's male athlete of decade https://t.co/Xl2Sgj3aZn https://t.co/IgqwY91J0A 9 minutes ago

ronmc1

Ron The King Reigns: LeBron James Is AP's Male Athlete of Decade https://t.co/kCejkJnD0k 9 minutes ago

BradHolt

BradHolt The King Reigns: LeBron James Is AP's Male Athlete of Decade https://t.co/CaztBrj2r0 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.