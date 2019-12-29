Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

US strikes militia bases in Iraq and Syria

BBC News Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
One contractor was killed and several US troops and Iraqi personnel wounded on 27 December.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Asian shares down from 18-month top; oil steady after U.S. strikes

A broad gauge of Asian share markets fell on Monday as investors consolidated gains after scaling 18-month highs last week, while oil was steady after the U.S....
Reuters

US strikes target 5 facilities linked to Iranian-backed Shia militia in Iraq, Syria

Washington DC [USA], Dec 30 (ANI): US forces conducted strikes in Iraq and Syria against five facilities linked to an Iranian-backed Shia militia group, which...
Sify


Tweets about this

IsraelNewsLinks

Israel News Links RT @BBCWorld: US strikes militia bases in Iraq and Syria https://t.co/Phs9Jq80tL 6 minutes ago

MrsMeliWilson

Melissa Wilson US strikes militia bases in Iraq and Syria https://t.co/ODNHGEA6GY #SmartNews 10 minutes ago

djokaymegamixer

The Nation’s Pride #Nigeria US targets pro-Iran militia bases in Iraq, Syria strikes https://t.co/pFZyNlAa8J https://t.co/tPQxXi1XGL 10 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News US targets pro-Iran militia bases in Iraq, Syria strikes https://t.co/ZzJ6mjApvY https://t.co/zwJttYt2J5 11 minutes ago

24hrTVMazi

Maisie B RT @leloveluck: The US military says it has launched "defensive strikes" against bases linked to an Iran-backed militia in Iraq -- this is… 13 minutes ago

HelmutSchimpfke

Helmut Schimpfke . US targets pro-Iran militia bases in Iraq, Syria strikes https://t.co/32x18CH26s MEGA-D: 8) VIOLENCE - 21) LOCATION . 19 minutes ago

deji_of_lagos

Deji Sadiq US targets pro-Iran militia bases in Iraq, Syria strikes https://t.co/BUfxKX23Ku https://t.co/3NQ7QOlL2U 21 minutes ago

nichomaingi

Nichodemus Mwania US targets pro-Iran militia bases in Iraq, Syria strikes https://t.co/pCKUiT4pCW https://t.co/BiuedOwiB4 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.