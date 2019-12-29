Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding twin brothers found dead in suspected suicide pact

Telegraph.co.uk Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Twin brothers, 32, who starred in My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding 'found dead in joint suicide'

Twin brothers, 32, who starred in My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding 'found dead in joint suicide'The two men, named locally as 32-year-old twin brothers Bill and Joe Smith, were found in a tree in an isolated country lane
Grimsby Telegraph

Twin brothers in 'joint suicide' were stars of Channel 4 hit My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding

Twin brothers in 'joint suicide' were stars of Channel 4 hit My Big Fat Gypsy WeddingBodies of the 32-year-old siblings, named locally as Billy and Joe Smith, were discovered in a tree in an isolated country lane in Sevenoaks, Kent
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •IndependentFOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.