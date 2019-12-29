Global  

Canada’s Lafreniere out for next game at world juniors

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere’s knee injury will keep him out of Canada’s next game at the world junior hockey championship. However, the star winger hasn’t been ruled out for the rest of the tournament. The 18-year-old was helped off the ice early in the second period of his team’s 6-0 loss to […]
