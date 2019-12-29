Global  

Knife rampage at rabbi's home was domestic terrorism, New York governor says

Reuters Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
New York's governor said a knife attack by an assailant who burst into a party at a Hasidic rabbi's home and stabbed five people late on Saturday was an act of domestic terrorism.
News video: Local reaction to 5 people being stabbed at a Hanukkah celebration in a New York suburb

Local reaction to 5 people being stabbed at a Hanukkah celebration in a New York suburb 01:33

 A man walked into a rabbi's home during a Hanukkah celebration in a New York suburb Saturday night and began stabbing people, witnesses say. Five victims were taken to nearby hospitals, according to police.

Knife rampage at rabbi's home was 'domestic terrorism', says governor

The governor says he wants New York to become the first US state to have a domestic terrorism law targetting people who generate fear based on race, colour,...
The Age

Suspect in knife rampage at rabbi's home appears to have acted alone: New York police

An assailant who stabbed five people attending a party at an Hasidic rabbi's home in what New York's governor called an act of domestic terrorism appears to have...
Reuters


