Liverpool 50 games unbeaten at home with 1-0 win v Wolves
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool extended its unbeaten home run in the Premier League to 50 games with a 1-0 win against Wolverhampton in a scrappy match where two video replays went in the runaway league leader’s favor. Liverpool is 13 points clear of second-place Leicester, having played one game less. Sadio Mané’s goal in […]
