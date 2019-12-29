Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Liverpool 50 games unbeaten at home with 1-0 win v Wolves

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool extended its unbeaten home run in the Premier League to 50 games with a 1-0 win against Wolverhampton in a scrappy match where two video replays went in the runaway league leader’s favor. Liverpool is 13 points clear of second-place Leicester, having played one game less. Sadio Mané’s goal in […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Klopp says playing two games in three days is a 'crime'

Klopp says playing two games in three days is a 'crime' 00:36

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lambasted the Christmas fixture schedule as “criminal” – even though his side are by no means the worst affected. The Premier League leaders travel to second-placed Leicester for an 8pm Boxing Day kick-off before hosting Wolves on December 29. However, many...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Match preview: Liverpool v Wolverhampton [Video]Match preview: Liverpool v Wolverhampton

A preview of the upcoming Premier League game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

This in-home arcade took 15 years to perfect [Video]This in-home arcade took 15 years to perfect

This guy spent 15 years creating the perfect home arcade!

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool 50 games unbeaten at home with 1-0 win v Wolves

Liverpool 50 games unbeaten at home with 1-0 win v WolvesLiverpool extended its unbeaten home run in the Premier League to 50 games with a 1-0 win against Wolverhampton on Sunday
FOX Sports Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

Liverpool wearing special edition Club World Cup shirt for Wolves clash

Liverpool wearing special edition Club World Cup shirt for Wolves clashLiverpool will wear a special edition home shirt against Wolves today after winning the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this month
Daily Star


Tweets about this

Lewis3792

Lewis Sims 🎮 RT @SkySportsStatto: 📊 Liverpool become the second team to record a run of 50+ home PL matches without defeat - after Chelsea, 86 games unb… 1 minute ago

phunpond

P. ¶ RT @OptaJoe: 50 - Liverpool are now unbeaten in 50 home league games (W40 D10); this is only the third time any side has gone 50+ home matc… 2 minutes ago

PokerCenter

Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: #d81bb9d58f5856038221bc916891ebf6 #foxnewssportssoccer #fnc Liverpool 50 games unbeaten at home with 1-0 win v Wolves https:/… 3 minutes ago

slimroju

Aderoju RT @Duro081: Liverpool are now 50 games unbeaten at home in the Premier League https://t.co/iUtNnt5XkB 4 minutes ago

Covensure

Covensure Brokerage Liverpool 50 games unbeaten at home with 1-0 win v Wolves https://t.co/zjOU0tYeHB https://t.co/Yo1Wdez3Lo 4 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #d81bb9d58f5856038221bc916891ebf6 #foxnewssportssoccer #fnc Liverpool 50 games unbeaten at home with 1-0 win v Wolv… https://t.co/aoUQMW0GEu 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.