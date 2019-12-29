1 suspect arrested in Virginia restaurant robbery, shooting

Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — One man was arrested and charged Sunday in a fatal shooting and robbery at a northern Virginia restaurant, while a second suspect in the case remains at large, police said. Prince William County Police said that Jordan Anderson, 22, of Manassas, was charged with one count of murder, along with malicious […] 👓 View full article

