States charge more for electric cars as new laws take effect

WorldNews Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
States charge more for electric cars as new laws take effectThe new year will bring new charges for some owners of electric vehicles, as an increasing number of states seek to plug in to fresh revenue sources to offset forgone gas taxes. In Hawaii, the charge will be $50. In Kansas, $100. In Alabama and Ohio, $200. New or higher registration fees go into effect Wednesday for electric vehicle owners in at least eight states. For the first time, a majority of U.S. states will impose special fees on gas-free cars, SUVs and trucks — a significant milestone as the trend toward green technology intersects with the mounting need to pay for upgrades and repairs to the nation's infrastructure. Though electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles comprised less than 2%...
 A new year not only means new beginnings but also the start of several new laws in Colorado. Here’s a rundown of the new laws going into effect starting Jan. 1.

