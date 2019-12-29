US military strikes at Iran-backed militias in Iraq, Syria

🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @ians_india: The #Pentagon has said that the #US military carried out strikes against #Iran-backed military group in #Iraq and #Syria, t… 1 minute ago Rita Miller RT @WWG1WGA_WW: Pompeo hits out at Iran after deadly US strikes in Iraq and Syria At least 25 fighters reported killed over revenge strike… 4 minutes ago SHeenan Patriot RT @news_ntd: The U.S. military carried out strikes in #Iraq and #Syria against Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah terrorist group in response to… 6 minutes ago lalita RT @cnni: US forces conducted strikes in Iraq and Syria against five facilities tied to an Iranian-backed militia blamed for a series of at… 10 minutes ago paravola RT @AirForceTimes: BREAKING: US strikes Iran-backed militia strongholds in Iraq and Syria https://t.co/7qTy4oWJPo https://t.co/VEuu0N6n39 25 minutes ago IANS Tweets The #Pentagon has said that the #US military carried out strikes against #Iran-backed military group in #Iraq and… https://t.co/q0ubsXnrCW 31 minutes ago John Quinn RT @starsandstripes: The U.S. military struck five facilities used by an Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria blamed for a rocket attack t… 35 minutes ago