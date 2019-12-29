Global  

US military strikes at Iran-backed militias in Iraq, Syria

The Age Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The US military has carried out "defensive strikes" in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group two days after a US civilian contractor was killed in a rocket attack.
News video: US carries out air raids in Iraq, Syria against Hezbollah

US carries out air raids in Iraq, Syria against Hezbollah 04:37

 Pentagon says it targeted three locations of the Iranian-backed Shia armed group in Iraq and two in Syria.

U.S. Military Officials Say Iran Is Stashing Missiles In Iraq [Video]U.S. Military Officials Say Iran Is Stashing Missiles In Iraq

U.S. military and intelligence officials tell The New York Times that Iran is using supportive militia networks to hide weapons in Iraq.

US: Military strikes target militia in deadly Iraq attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. says it has carried out military strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting a militia blamed for an attack that killed an American...
Seattle Times

U.S. military strikes in Iraq, Syria target militia blamed for attack

The U.S. military on Sunday said it had carried out "precision defensive strikes" in Iraq and Syria against a militia group blamed for a Friday attack that...
Newsday

